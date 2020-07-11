1/1
John Jerome O'TOOLE
1939-04-12 - 2020-07-08
Peacefully, passed away at home on July 8, 2020 in his 82nd year. Loving father of Eleonora Agnew (Danny) and Valerie Harris. Cherished Opa of Ryan, Katie, Danielle and Ainsley. John was predeceased by his loving wife Josephine "Josie" and his son John Nelson. John will be lovingly remembered by brothers and sisters: Dolena (late Lloyd), Bill (late Judy), Bunny (late Johnny), Marjorie (late Paddy) and many nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by brothers Wilfred ( Mary), Gord (Mary), Roddy and sisters Jean (George) and Ida (John). John enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards at Senior's Clubs, was a retired employee of Dofasco, a former regional councilman and friend of Bill W. John was always willing to do anything for a laugh and was a big kid at heart. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday July 13th from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. We invite you to wear your loudest socks and think of John. A private Memorial Service will be held. John will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery with his beloved wife Josephine, and their son Nelson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dave Smith Youth Treatment Centre, https://www.davesmithcentre.org/


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
