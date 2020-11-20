It is with heavy hearts we announce John's passing at the age of 75. Predeceased by parents Marion and Archie, brother Larry and niece Theresa. He will be dearly missed by his siblings; Gale (Greg), Sandra (Rick), Linda (Gary) Donna (Stan) and many nieces and nephews. John was an avid outdoorsman. He loved being up north and enjoying the cottage. Back in the day he was passionate about taking care of his horses. He will be fondly remembered by all those who knew him. Due to Covid-19 regulations, all funeral services will be private. If you wish to attend, please contact Donna.