It is with heavy hearts we announce John's passing in his 102nd year. Predeceased by parents John and Martha, and sister Mae Dunlop. John will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 75 years, Margaret. Beloved father to Thelma (late Ross) Sabourin, Sylvia (late Leo) Galli, Patrick, Virginia Barry, Helen, June (Ian) Barry, Noreen (Denis) Mailloux, Tina (Tony) Fallucco and Karen (Terry) DeMedeiros. Dear grandpa to 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. John led an exciting life. He served in the Canadian Army during WWII. He worked 39 years at Dofasco. In his retirement, he remained extremely active; he loved to swim, was an avid fisherman and played cribbage and euchre at the club. A special thank you to the staff of St. Joseph's Villa (Balsam Trail) for their exceptional care. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service was held. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 17, 2020.