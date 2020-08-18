It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of John Kalmar on August 15, 2020 at St. Peter's Residence in his 88th year. Beloved husband for 51 years to Piroska. Loving father of Robert and Patricia. Dear brother-in-law of Istvan and his family in Hungary and his sister-in-law Elizabeth and nieces and nephew. Predeceased by his brother Joe. John was a retired employee of J.I. Case and was involved with the Hungarian Senior Club. A private funeral service was held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME and burial took place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Special thanks to all the health care workers at St. Peter's Residence who made his life so much easier, treated him with such great respect, and even in his final days, lovingly, tenderly, and compassionately took care of him. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society and St. Peter's Residence would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made to www.dermodys.com