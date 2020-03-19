|
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of John on March 16, 2020 at the age of 77. Loving brother of Kay Holjevac and the late Mike (the late Shirlee). Predeceased by his parents Mike and Mary Kolich. Loved uncle of Shelley Mierkalns (the late Norm), Michael Holjevac, Lisa Cheeseman (Randy), Paul and David Kolich. Great-uncle of Mark, Scott, Kirstin, Thomas, Tyler, Matthew, Peter and Charlotte. Dear nephew of Anne Pavli. Will be sadly missed by many cousins and friends. A big thank you to Arbour Creek LTC for such exceptional care over the last two years. Private family service and burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020