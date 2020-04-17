Home

John "Johnny" LYON

John "Johnny" LYON Obituary
With broken hearts and sadness, on Sunday, April 12, 2020, John is now in heaven with his parents, John and Jeanie Lyon. John will leave great memories with his older sister Brenda and her husband Don Harrod and John's younger brother Myles. Loving boyfriend of Cheryl Bernier and great friend of Cynthia Buss. There will be a celebration of Johnny's life at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020
