It is with great sadness that the family of John Torrance announces his passing, on Sunday April 19, at the age of 74 years. Loving father of Craig and his wife, Kelly, and Jennifer and her husband, Todd. Proud Poppa of Jack, Kyle, Matthew and Sam. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Norma (Chris) and Nancy (Judd), and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A private family celebration to remember John's life will be held at a later date. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Hamilton General Hospital during this difficult time. We are grateful for your care and compassion. Although John spoke with a quiet voice, if you were to listen very closely, you were guaranteed to hear a great joke.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020