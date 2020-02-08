|
Passed away peacefully in his 93rd year on February 5, 2020. He will be fondly remembered by his nine nieces and nephews and 19 great-nieces and nephews, while his nine great-great nephews and nieces will no doubt grow up hearing stories about "Uncle Mac." Born in Fergus, Ontario, John lived his life in Hamilton. His successful career was in Hamilton real estate. He loved travelling, antiques, jazz and photography--especially of birds; plus, he had a great Canadian stamp collection and cheered the Tiger Cats. Monarch butterfly conservation was a passion. He was a long-time advocate of the 12-step program. John was predeceased by his older and younger sisters, Roberta and Esme. Visitation will take place at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. E. on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., with a funeral service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Woodland Cemetery. In kindness, memorial donations can be made to a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020