John (Jack) MacKINNON


John (Jack) MacKINNON Obituary
On Tuesday, March 16, 2020, at the age of 90, John (Jack) passed away peacefully in Dundas. Dear husband of Bernice for 66 years, father of Elizabeth (Douglas), Bill, Mary (Louis) and Jean (Michael). Grandfather to Andrew, Jennifer and Clara. Great-Grandfather to four. As per John’s wishes, cremation has taken place and private interment will take place at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in John’s name to ‘The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation’ or the ‘Cancer Research Society’, would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 19, 2020
