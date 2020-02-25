|
|
At Juravinski Hospital on Thursday February 20, 2020, Iwao John Makino of Hamilton in his 77th year. Beloved husband of Dorreen Snyder. Dear stepfather of 4 children, Dear Papa and Grandpa to 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Loving brother of 10 siblings and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge at 1860 Barton St E, Hamilton on Sunday March 22, 2020 from 1:30-4:30pm. If so desired, in lieu of flowers, remembrances to the Hamilton-Burlington SPCA would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 25, 2020