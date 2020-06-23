On Saturday, June 20, 2020, John (Jack) Malcolm Cameron passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington in his 93rd year. Jack has gone to be with the love of his life Evelyn (Lelievre). Step father to the late Norman Valliere, Dennis Valliere, the late Paulette Valliere. Grandfather to DeeDee (Dean) Robinson, Brad, Michael, Jason, and Jennifer. Many great grandchildren and so many friends who have helped over the years. For that we are grateful. Private family Mass and Burial will be held. The family would like to thank the staff of Joseph Brant Hospital and Dr. John Holmes for the wonderful care during this difficult time. If desired, donations in memory of Jack may be made to Canadian Mental Health Association - Halton Region. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 23, 2020.