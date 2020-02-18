Home

Peacefully at Hamilton Continuing Care on February 13, 2020 in his 97th year. Beloved husband of the late Anna. Loving father of Peter and Paul. John was born in Finland and immigrated to Canada with his family at the age of three. He served in the Canadian Navy in 1944-1945. In his later years he worked as a teacher at Sir John A MacDonald High School as well as working as a machinist at Stelco. John will also be fondly remembered among his fellow Masons as a longtime member and 33rd degree Mason. The family will receive friends at DODSWORTH & BROWN Funberal Home, Ancsater Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, Ancaster, 905-648-3852 on Saturday, February 22 from 10-11 a.m. followed by a service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Cremation has taken place and an interment will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 18, 2020
