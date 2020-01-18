Home

Kitching-Steepe Funeral Home Limited
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
John Maxwell "Max" Robinson

John Maxwell "Max" Robinson Obituary
On Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Peter's Chedoke, John Maxwell Robinson passed away peacefully with family by his side in his 80th year. Loving father to Linda Robinson, Maxine (Scott) Prince and John 'Mike' Robinson. Grandfather to Cory, Tyler and Braydon; and great-grandfather to Mavrick, Mathyias, Bodhi and Theodon. Survived by his siblings Bill, Lynne (Jack predeceased), Dolly and Helen (Joe). Special thank you to Dolly for all of her love and care for Max over the past 10 years. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to Community Living Burlington would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Please sign the Tribute Wall at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020
