|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John (Ian), with his wife at his side, on April 20, 2020, after a short illness, in his 67th year. John leaves behind his loving wife Wendy McInnes (née Llewellyn), sons and best friends Peter and Ian, daughter in-law Melanie, and his most precious grandchildren Jacob, Jorja, Jessa and Caleb who meant the world to him. Also left to mourn him is his mother-in-law Joan Llewellyn, his brother- in-law Mark and his wife Kathy Llewellyn and family, sister- in-law Lynn Llewellyn and family, sister-in-law Kathy White and her husband Fred and family, brother- in-law Reigh Llewellyn, cousins Larry and Mishell Llewellyn and family, and Sadie Taylor and family along with many other family members and friends, both here and in Scotland. John was predeceased by his parents Archibald and Martha. John had a lot of support through his illness and although it was a trying time, he said the one good thing that came out of being sick was he got to spend quality time with family and friends. John was born in Scotland and moved to Hamilton as a teenager. He recently retired from Union Drawn Steel in 2018. He loved his family and always opened his home to everyone with his good music; you could always find him listening to something interesting. John loved to cook, happily firing up the barbeque or smoker at the many family get togethers, always willing to share his latest recipes. He enjoyed traveling to warm destinations, even if he had to sit in the shade to protect that Scottish complexion. He was an easy going guy, up for anything and he will be sorely missed. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020