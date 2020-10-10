1/1
November 3, 1927 - October 9, 2020 Sadly we announce the peaceful passing of John in his 93rd year. Most loving and loved husband of Audrey for 36 years. Predeceased by Lenora (1982). Dearly loved father of Wendy Jarvis (Doug), and Nancy Heer (Kevin). Adored grandfather (Papa) to Jennifer, Jonathan, Sarah (Cam), Heather (Des), and Kate. Proud great- grandfather to Ryker, Nash, Abby, Joel, June, and Sadie. Loved brother of Ruby (Gord), Judy (Jack). John will be lovingly remembered by his stepsons David Wishart (Karman), and Doug Wishart (Melinda) and their families, Andrew and Maria, Angela, Jack (2017), Krissy and Chad, Gareth, Duncan and Tess. Also by brothers-in-law Jack (Rhonda), Alan (Marg), Aileen (Andy 2010). John was born in Newfoundland and came to Hamilton in 1947. He was a dedicated employee of Westinghouse for 41 years. John loved and enjoyed life making memories with family and friends. Gatherings with fun and laughter and making people smile wherever he went. John spent 20 wonderful years at Pidgeon Lake playing golf, horseshoes, and fishing, also many holiday trips and cruises. John was a devoted and active member of St. Stephens-on-the-Mount Anglican Church. The family would like to thank all Drs., homecare workers, staff at St. Joe's, nurses, Drs., and especially their Palliative Team. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Wish Heart Fund in support of McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
