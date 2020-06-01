John Michael "Mike" Henry
It is with sadness in our heart that we announce, in his 79th year, the passing of John Michael Henry. Loving husband of the late Judith Henry. Brother to the late Andrena Kowaleski (Bob) and Cathy Monck (Greg). Brother-in-law to Valerie Lowery (Ted). Beloved Father of Tom Henry (Lisa), Katie Thurston (Tom), and Michelle Cabral (Dani). Special Friend to Stephanie Logan. He will be missed by his adoring grandchildren Jake, Andrena, Mary, Hayden, Hannah, Maggie, and Carlos. Mike was also a fun and caring uncle, who will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the staff at Juravinski Cancer Centre for their care and compassion throughout his illness. In Lieu of Flowers please make a donation to the Juravinski Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. A celebration of Life will take place at a later date. www.dermodys.com TO THE WORLD, YOU WERE OUR FATHER, TO US, YOU WERE THE WORLD.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 1, 2020.
