At Anson Place in Hagersville on April 11, 2020, in his 93rd year, John Michael Varga, loved husband of Kathleen Olive Close for just shy of 63 years. Father of John Paul Michael and Lori (Swartz) Varga of Dunnville, Peter Stanley and Ann (Millett) Varga of Niagara Falls, Joseph James and Gail (Reu) Varga of Hagersville. Grandfather of Kyle & Kiara (Tobin) Varga; Erin (Varga) & Dean Atkinson; Tyler and Katelyn Varga. Step grandfather of Heidi (Swartz) & John Kwaschen of Ajax; Jennifer (Swartz) and Jeff Hamilton, of Alberta. Great grandfather of Jax Austin Varga, and Ivy Eloise Varga. Step great grandfather to Thomas, Emily and Tyler Hamilton.; & Sophie Kwaschen. John was born in Vojnatina, Czechoslovakia, on July 4th1927, son of the late John Varga [1978] and Annie Skiba [1933], also stepson of Anna Rovnak Miso Varga [1965]. He came to Canada in April 1937, growing up in and around Hamilton. John worked at Hamilton Studebaker from its opening until the plant's closure {1949-1968]. John married Kaye on May 4th1957 and pursued a life of farming, retiring in 1990, after which he began wood crafting. Family always came first with John. He will be remembered for his big hugs and generous self. Predeceased by his stepsister Mary (Miso) (2013) and Ken Stephens (2009) Half sister Helen Varga (2010), stepbrother John (2017) and Evelyn (Salo) Miso (2002); Brother in law to Marg (2018) & Chuck Clause (2001); Lorraine & Bernie McCarthy (2002); Anne (2003) & Bill (2019) Carpenter. Survived by many nieces and nephews. As per John's wishes there will be no visitation. As expressions of your sympathy, donations to Waterford Rainbow Lake Camp Trillium, West Haldimand General Hospital, Anson Place Care Centre LTC; or would be appreciated by the family. Cremation, remains to be interred privately in Hagersville Cemetery. Mass to be held at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church at future date. Arrangements entrusted to Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., Hagersville. DAILY CREED Let me be a little kinder Let me be a little blinder To the faults of those about. Let me praise a little more. Let me be when I am weary, Just a bit more cheery, Let me serve a little better The God that I adore. Let me be a little meeker With the brother who is weak Let me strive a little harder To be all that I should be. Let me be more understanding, And a little less demanding, Let me be the sort of friend That You have always been to me.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020