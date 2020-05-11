1929-2020 The Watt Family wishes to announce the passing of our dear Father Jack, peacefully at home in his 91st year on May 7, 2020. Jack was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (Seeley) Dad is survived by his six children and their spouses: Bob and Linda Watt, Sue and Jim Solomon, Jan and Paul Anthony, Bill and Lori Watt, Greg and Jane Watt and Ron and Seb Watt. Grandpa will be missed by his twelve Grandchildren and "Poppa" will be missed by his fourteen Great Grandchildren. Jack will also be missed by long-time neighbours and friends. Jack was employed at the Hamilton Board of Education as a Caretaker and Maintenance Worker until his retirement. He loved life at his second home Edindale, his cottage on the Muskoka River, for over 67 years and his friends there. In retirement, Jack enjoyed his swimming friends at the pool, his Thursday morning breakfast buddies and coffee friends at Timmies. He looked forward to his yearly golf trips to Myrtle Beach in the past and more recently his vacations in Florida. Dad will be sadly missed.



