It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that the family shares the passing of a wonderful, kind man, John Murray Stirling on November 10, 2020 with his family by his side. He is survived by his cherished wife and best friend Terry (née Walker), his devoted daughter Shelley Stirling-Boyes and 'son' Jonathan. Predeceased by his precious daughter Catherine Lyn.
John's grandsons Jordan, Josh and Adam were his world and loved beyond measure. He never missed a sporting event or special occasion and he was so proud of their accomplishments.
John was born in Scotland and as a young man emigrated to Canada, where he met Terry, the love of his life. He was a brilliant businessman and entrepreneur, starting many successful companies throughout his long career.
He was a man of great integrity and known for his generosity. He spent his life helping others and anyone in need, never asking for anything in return. He will always be remembered for his witty sense of humour, bright mind and devotion to his family. For John, family was everything.
He had an aptitude for languages, music, painting and was an avid sports fan. He loved animals, especially horses. He spent countless hours tending to the injured birds and animals that his daughters and neighbours regularly brought home and placed in his care.
Words cannot express how thankful we are for the loving care he received from Natalia, Savina and Jaclyn. You will forever be part of our family. The family is grateful for the years of kindness shown by Blair Purvis and for the compassion and support of Dr. Ryan Cross.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Carpenter Hospice (Burlington) or Mission Services of Hamilton. Due to COVID restrictions, John will be remembered at a small family service.
Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com