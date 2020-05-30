After a recent diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma, John unexpectedly passed peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in his 89th year. Predeceased by his wife Alice of 52 years and son Walter. John is survived by fiancé of 9 years Jenny Okrainetz. John was happy and fulfilled thanks to Jenny's love for him and the adventures they had together. Father to Darlene (Mike), John, Linda (Alex), Donna, Kathy, and Ross. Dido (Grandfather) of Nathan (Heather), John, Carolyn (Jamie), Matthew (Samantha), Benjamin (Julia), Thomas, and Peter. Great-grandfather to Sloane and Riggs. Beloved brother of Stephie (Ed) and sisters-in-law Helen and Betty. Predeceased by his siblings Lena, Sophie, Roy, and Fred. Born in Rama, Saskatchewan,
John ventured out to join his sister Sophie in the big city of Hamilton. He worked at Firestone for 18 years where he met his future wife, Alice. John and Alice started a seasonal business on Van Wagner's Beach called Walt's Fish and Chips. John was devoted to St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Parish where he became a long-standing member of the Ukrainian Self-Reliance Association, TYC, Order of St. Andrew, and Board Member of The Ukrainian Credit Union. Apart from his family, John's biggest passion in life was the desire to create a residence where retired Ukrainians could call home. After years of hard work and dedicated fundraising efforts, the Taras Shevchenko Home For The Aged opened, providing affordable housing for seniors.
John served as President from 1983-2020 and was the driving force behind the Home. John lived a life of service and led by example. He selflessly gave of his time to numerous organizations. He was a lifetime member of the Dundas Lions Club and a proud recipient of the Lions International Melvin Jones Fellowship award. John was a long serving President of the Hamilton Hotel and Motel Association before becoming the President of The Ontario Hotel and Motel Association. John's leadership in the Dundas community resulted in him serving as a Councillor for six years. Through the family business, The Golden Valley Inn, better known as The Owl's Roost, the Mykytyshyn's became part of the fabric of the Dundas community. Anyone who walked
through the doors were treated as family. The Roost, which operated for 33 years, was a place where it could be said that everyone knew your name, especially if you were on the barred list! If you came across John's path, he'd ask you for the money for the ticket you didn't realize he had just sold you, making him consistently the best seller for the charities he supported. For fun during his retirement, John enjoyed being the loudest and best-selling program vendor during sporting events and concerts at The Skydome and traveling across Canada with Monster Jam. During these unprecedented times, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the frontline workers and especially his care team at St. Joseph's Five Mary Grace. Thank you to Dr. Mazzadi, Dr.
Curran, Dr. To, Dr. David, and nurse Amanda for their care, compassion, and communication. Special recognition to Dr. Shawn Mondoux for listening and pro-actively advocating on John's behalf. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private. We are unable to provide the send-off a legendary life like his deserves. When we can hug and share stories we will gather for a Celebration of Life. The family requests no flowers or donations at this time. John will be departing Dundas for the last time Monday, June 1st at 12:00 noon from the Marlatt Funeral Home, heading East down King Street. If you are available and able to stand at a socially responsible distance along King St., we invite you to wave goodbye as he passes by.
May his memory be eternal (Vichnaya Pamyat).
Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
John ventured out to join his sister Sophie in the big city of Hamilton. He worked at Firestone for 18 years where he met his future wife, Alice. John and Alice started a seasonal business on Van Wagner's Beach called Walt's Fish and Chips. John was devoted to St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Orthodox Parish where he became a long-standing member of the Ukrainian Self-Reliance Association, TYC, Order of St. Andrew, and Board Member of The Ukrainian Credit Union. Apart from his family, John's biggest passion in life was the desire to create a residence where retired Ukrainians could call home. After years of hard work and dedicated fundraising efforts, the Taras Shevchenko Home For The Aged opened, providing affordable housing for seniors.
John served as President from 1983-2020 and was the driving force behind the Home. John lived a life of service and led by example. He selflessly gave of his time to numerous organizations. He was a lifetime member of the Dundas Lions Club and a proud recipient of the Lions International Melvin Jones Fellowship award. John was a long serving President of the Hamilton Hotel and Motel Association before becoming the President of The Ontario Hotel and Motel Association. John's leadership in the Dundas community resulted in him serving as a Councillor for six years. Through the family business, The Golden Valley Inn, better known as The Owl's Roost, the Mykytyshyn's became part of the fabric of the Dundas community. Anyone who walked
through the doors were treated as family. The Roost, which operated for 33 years, was a place where it could be said that everyone knew your name, especially if you were on the barred list! If you came across John's path, he'd ask you for the money for the ticket you didn't realize he had just sold you, making him consistently the best seller for the charities he supported. For fun during his retirement, John enjoyed being the loudest and best-selling program vendor during sporting events and concerts at The Skydome and traveling across Canada with Monster Jam. During these unprecedented times, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the frontline workers and especially his care team at St. Joseph's Five Mary Grace. Thank you to Dr. Mazzadi, Dr.
Curran, Dr. To, Dr. David, and nurse Amanda for their care, compassion, and communication. Special recognition to Dr. Shawn Mondoux for listening and pro-actively advocating on John's behalf. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be private. We are unable to provide the send-off a legendary life like his deserves. When we can hug and share stories we will gather for a Celebration of Life. The family requests no flowers or donations at this time. John will be departing Dundas for the last time Monday, June 1st at 12:00 noon from the Marlatt Funeral Home, heading East down King Street. If you are available and able to stand at a socially responsible distance along King St., we invite you to wave goodbye as he passes by.
May his memory be eternal (Vichnaya Pamyat).
Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 30, 2020.