It is with great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of John Myroslav Gryglewicz on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 74 years old. Beloved husband of Veronica Gryglewicz for 50 years. Loving father of Paul Gryglewicz (Chelsa). Proud Gigi of Carter. Dear brother of Ann Polos (late Walter), the late Jennie Barabash (late Peter) and brother-in-law of Don Moisiuk (late Melanie). John will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. John began his career in sales and never stopped making deals. In his retirement he also adored volunteer driving for the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Hamilton. We will always remember John's strength, generosity, humour and his unwavering love for his family and close friends. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in his memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com