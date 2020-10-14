1/
John Myroslav GRYGLEWICZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of John Myroslav Gryglewicz on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the age of 74 years old. Beloved husband of Veronica Gryglewicz for 50 years. Loving father of Paul Gryglewicz (Chelsa). Proud Gigi of Carter. Dear brother of Ann Polos (late Walter), the late Jennie Barabash (late Peter) and brother-in-law of Don Moisiuk (late Melanie). John will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. John began his career in sales and never stopped making deals. In his retirement he also adored volunteer driving for the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Hamilton. We will always remember John's strength, generosity, humour and his unwavering love for his family and close friends. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in his memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
454 Highway #8
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 1G6
(905) 664-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved