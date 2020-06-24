Heartbroken by our loss but consoled by his gain, we would like to inform friends, family and colleagues that Rev. Dr. John "Jack" Neville Shannon was promoted to Glory on Father's Day in his 88th year. He was born in Hamilton, was a member of Delta Tabernacle and currently of The Gate Alliance Church in Niagara Falls. He first served with the Christian & Missionary Alliance as pastor of the Beach Gospel Chapel in Hamilton, Ontario then went with his wife, Jean, to Buenos Aires, Argentina where he was a beloved professor shaping the lives of students in the Buenos Aires Bible Institute for forty years. He did the same for three years in The Alliance College of Theology in Canberra, Australia. He will be sadly missed by his wife Jean (nee Martin) of 63 years, his sons Daniel (Elizabeth), Washington, D.C., Juan Martín (Melissa), Australia, Steven (Elisa), Argentina, and daughter Elisa (Rich) Brown, Ecuador, as well as his brother Sam (Alice) and sister Elizabeth (Wayne) Hill. His fourteen grandchildren and one great grandson will lovingly miss hearing Grandjack sing the Tinker Boxer song. We extend our deep thanks to Dr. Wan, the Personal Care Workers and staff at Garden City Manor for their exceptional care and kindness during the final chapter of his physical existence. For more details of his life go to www.donaldvbrown.ca Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.