John "Wayne" O'BRIEN
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Wayne on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 75. Wayne will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Joan of 50 years, his sons Tim (Erin), Dan, Sean (Kiera), Wes (Sara). All his amazing grandchildren, sister Barb Jewett (Mac), and all his loving nieces and nephews. There will be no visitation due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
