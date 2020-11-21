1/1
John O. Whytewood
1952-11-04 - 2020-10-27
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home with his loving partner of 14 years, Michelle by his side. A gentleman who loved life and whose heart was full of love for his family, friends and furry pets Brody, Alice and Lupo. He was a loving father and stepfather to John, Karen, Korey, Courtney, Sarah (Daniel) and Katie (Austin). John was a former employee of Michelin Tire, Glasgow Mercury and Airport Ford. On behalf of John's family, we would like to thank everyone for your generosity, kindness and outpouring of love, he would have been truly humbled. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date to celebrate a man who brought so much love, joy and happiness to everyone.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved