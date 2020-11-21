Passed away peacefully at home with his loving partner of 14 years, Michelle by his side. A gentleman who loved life and whose heart was full of love for his family, friends and furry pets Brody, Alice and Lupo. He was a loving father and stepfather to John, Karen, Korey, Courtney, Sarah (Daniel) and Katie (Austin). John was a former employee of Michelin Tire, Glasgow Mercury and Airport Ford. On behalf of John's family, we would like to thank everyone for your generosity, kindness and outpouring of love, he would have been truly humbled. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date to celebrate a man who brought so much love, joy and happiness to everyone.



