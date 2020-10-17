It is with great sadness we announce the passing of John Alfred Ernest Parker on October 15, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in his 92nd year. Loving husband to Nguyen (Kim) Parker for 31 years. Cherished father to John (Dawn), Richard (Patricia) and step-father to Lynn. Grandfather to Sloane, James, Ellis, Carson, Sean, Jason, Gaelen, Brennan and five great-grandchildren. John served in the British Military and moved to Canada in 1957 after a career in car racing. He worked in the automobile industry and finished his career as a driving instructor in Hamilton. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will happen at a later date. If so desired donations to St. Joseph's Healthcare Foundation would be appreciated by the family.