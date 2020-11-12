1/1
John Paul KNELLER
{ "" }
Passed away suddenly November 5, 2020 leaving behind his beloved wife Ruth, his cherished daughters Darlene (Ron), Brenda (Len), Marylyn (John) and his loved grandchildren Darryl, Jennifer, Julie, Michelle and great-grandchildren Ben, Hannah, Emily, Emma, Gabriella. He is survived by his brother Jim. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and swimming buddies. Cremation has taken place and there will be no service as per his wishes. "Remembered and Forever in our Hearts"

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 12, 2020.
