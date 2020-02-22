|
|
Peacefully at Stedman Community Hospice, Brantford after a lengthy battle with cancer, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Paul is survived by his supportive, compassionate friend Penny. Beloved father of Kevin (Molly) Phibbs, Brittnee (James) Carruthers and Kyle (Emily) Phibbs. Proud Grandpa of Odette Carruthers. Brother of Ted (Gail) Phibbs and Bettee-Ann (Claude) Labrie. Paul is also survived by Barb Stoffelsen, Karen (Cam), Steve (Lynette) and Julie (Clarence) and will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Helen (Wilson) Phibbs, his sister Joanne and his first wife Denise Vaillancourt. Paul was a lifelong resident of Garnet, born and raised on the family farm and his heart remained there until the end. Paul was an avid sports fan and participant. His joy of playing sports was only matched and exceeded when he was able to watch, support and coach his own children in the sports he loved. There will be a celebration of Paulâ€™s life held at Kingsway Church, 3776 Highway #3, Balmoral on Tuesday from 5-8 pm with a short time of reflection at 6:30. Cremation has taken place and a private family committal service will be held at Garnet United Church Cemetery at a later date. If desired donations to Stedman Community Hospice would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020