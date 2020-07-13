It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jack Rafter on Thursday July 9th at the age of 92. He passed peacefully at home with family following a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Morris), and dear father of Patti Reid (Douglas), Brenda Rafter-Tadgell (Scott), and Michael Rafter (Sylvia). He is predeceased by his parents Steve and Lily Rafter, his daughter Donna who died in infancy and his son Scott. He was the beloved grandfather of Alison, Sarah and Mitchell Reid, Colin, Anne, and Eric Tadgell, and Jon- Michael Rafter, as well as great grandfather to Eloise and Isla Reid-Yu. He is survived by his sister Isabell Kinch. Jack lived in the Hamilton area his entire life and possessed a rich history of the Hamilton. He owned and operated MRM Motors during the 1960-70s and finished his career at Hamilton Builders Supplies. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed fishing but his main passion was his family. A private family service will be held due to COVID. Donations in memory of Jack can be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.



