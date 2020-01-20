Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for John PLUIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John (Jack) PLUIM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John (Jack) PLUIM Obituary
Passed away, after a long battle, surrounded by his loving family at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Jack was truly devoted to his beloved wife and best friend, Hazel, for almost 50 years. Much loved father of John (Stephanie), Carrie (Joseph), Wendy (Brad), Cody, Maurice and Valerie. Cherished grandfather of Andrea (Matt), Devonte, Sky, Aslan, Lyric, Brody, Izzy, Sophie, Felix, Randee-Lynn and Jax. He will be greatly missed by his family abroad, in Holland and Scotland. Jack was a devoted foster parent to many for 30 years and was a true "Wild One". Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca We hope your feet are on the beach.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -