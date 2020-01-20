|
|
Passed away, after a long battle, surrounded by his loving family at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. Jack was truly devoted to his beloved wife and best friend, Hazel, for almost 50 years. Much loved father of John (Stephanie), Carrie (Joseph), Wendy (Brad), Cody, Maurice and Valerie. Cherished grandfather of Andrea (Matt), Devonte, Sky, Aslan, Lyric, Brody, Izzy, Sophie, Felix, Randee-Lynn and Jax. He will be greatly missed by his family abroad, in Holland and Scotland. Jack was a devoted foster parent to many for 30 years and was a true "Wild One". Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca We hope your feet are on the beach.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 20, 2020