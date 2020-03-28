|
(Born June 15, 1937 in South Porcupine, ON) At Billings Court Manor nursing home in Burlington, on March 20, 2020 in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of Lillian (predeceased 2001), and loving father of Randy Pocrnick and his wife Maria. Dear grandfather to Alex (Cait), Daniel, and Anna. Uncle to Judy Zeleznak, her husband Joe, and to Johnny Miller. Leaves behind many dear cousins in Chicago. John was predeceased by his two sisters, Lola Cormier and Mandy Sutter, and brother Thomas Pocrnick. John was a very successful, self-employed businessman whose career took him from Northern Ontario to Fort Erie, and Hamilton. John will best be remembered as proprietor of 'Copper John's' Tavern in Hamilton; followed by his time as owner/operator of 'The Deli' restaurant at the Centre Mall in Hamilton. John Pocrnick was a devoted family man. He believed in hard, honest work and always said, "My word is my bond". He was a great outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, always exhibiting respect for the land, and for the country of Canada which he cherished. A proud member of the Croatian National Home in Hamilton, and CFU Lodge 954. Above all, John loved his grandchildren and spent many hours taking them fishing and watching them play hockey. He used sports to teach us to work hard, compete, and have fun. He told it like it was, never hesitating to offer his opinion. He simply wanted us to continuously improve in all aspects of life. John will now rest in peace and be united with Lillian - the love of his life. Note: Due to Covid-19, the visitation at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line, Burlington, and funeral Mass at St. Gabriel Parish, in Burlington, will be set for a later date. Details will be announced via the Smith's Funeral Home website. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020