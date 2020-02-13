|
|
Surrounded by family on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener, John Frederick Prince passed away in his 88th year. Beloved husband to the late Audrey (nee Watts, 2004). Dear father to Jamie (Mary) Prince of Port Hope and Anne (Jamie) Stirling of Listowel and the late Leslie (1958). Proud grandpa to Brianne, Sydney and Evan Prince, and Matthew (Abbey) Stirling, and Paige Stirling. John will be dearly remembered by his friend Marjorie Tyrie. Dear brother to Margaret (the late Joe) Pedro, Doreen (the late Clayton) Awde, Liz (the late Neal) Armes, Bill (Sharon) Prince, and the late Bob (Diane) Price. John will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. John was a special friend to Gail and Tony Minhas and their son Shan. Visitors will be received by the family from 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 with a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Wyoming Chapel of Needham-Jay Funeral Home, 650 Broadway St. Wyoming. Interment in Caledonia Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadnaia . Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.needhamjay.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 13, 2020