It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of John Ralph Sixsmith at St. Joseph's Hospital. We are so very grateful that he was part of our family and for having had the opportunity to enjoy his company and friendship for so many years. We will miss him greatly. Ralph enjoyed many years living at Highgate Residence in Ancaster and we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to his friends, the Summer family and the Highgate staff for the care and friendship he cherished. Thank you also to the caring staff of the Nephrology Unit of St. Joseph's Hospital for their tender care of Ralph. You will be missed Ralph. Rest in peace. Keith and Jackie



