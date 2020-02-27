|
John/Dad, your guiding hand on our shoulders will remain with us forever. We miss you and love you always, Rita, John/Maja, Andrew and David XOX To our dear son-in-law, brother-in-law, and uncle. We feel your loving guidance from heaven every day. Until we meet again. Love, Mom, Dad (Della Nebbia), and family XOX Dear John and Feliziano. Time slips by and life goes on, But from our hearts, you are never gone! We think about you always. May god give you both peaceful rest. Love always, Lidia and family XOX
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020