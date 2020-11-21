1/2
John Rau
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John after a brief illness at his home on November 16, 2020 in his 73rd year. Best friend and husband to Deb. Loving father to Joe (Allison) and a proud and devoted papa to Paige and Ryan. Dear brother to Mark (JoAnn), Marlene (Henry) and to the late Karl and brother-in-law to Kari (Bob). He will be dearly missed by his daughter-in-law Keri, his many nieces, nephews and too many to name close friends. John had a love and passion for classic cars and drag racing and always made himself available to help out a friend repair or tear down an engine. The family have requested that, no flowers be sent and those who wish can make a donation to a charity of their choice. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place and friends are invited to leave their condolence or a memory they have of John by visiting www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
