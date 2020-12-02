With great sadness we would like to announce John Allen Reise, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday November 30, 2020 at the age of 46. John married Tammey (Ross) in 2005. He was a loyal employee of Harris Rebar for 20yrs+, beginning his career in Stoney Creek and finally ending it in Brampton before falling ill in the early months of 2020. He fought valiantly for 9 months before succumbing to Stage 4 Esophageal Cancer at home surrounded by friends and family. John is survived by his wife, Tammey Reise; his daughters, Skye Ross (Kenn Ratelle), Rebecca Ross (Ray Timmermans), Sarah Ross (Dylan Bleses); his grandchildren, Sofie Ross, Georgia Ross, Bennett Ratelle, Kaleb Ratelle, Brooke Ratelle; and his aunt Jean Smith. There will be no viewing or service at this time, the cremation will take place on Monday December 7, 2020. A celebration of life may be announced in the coming months. The family is grateful for the condolences, and all the love and support they have received during this difficult time.



