Peacefully at St Joseph's Villa Dundas on 05 May 2020 in his 101 year. Happily he joins his beloved Marion. Survived by Barbara (Galashan) Burrows, Richard (Debbie), and Peter, his 7 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. A WWII veteran, aviation was a significant part of his life. He is missed by many. We thank the caring staff at St Joseph's villa. Celebration of Life TBA. Donations to St Joseph's Villa would be greatly appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store