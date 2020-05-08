John Robert Galashan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at St Joseph's Villa Dundas on 05 May 2020 in his 101 year. Happily he joins his beloved Marion. Survived by Barbara (Galashan) Burrows, Richard (Debbie), and Peter, his 7 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. A WWII veteran, aviation was a significant part of his life. He is missed by many. We thank the caring staff at St Joseph's villa. Celebration of Life TBA. Donations to St Joseph's Villa would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved