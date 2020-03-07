Home

Peacefully at Summit Place in Owen Sound, on Friday, February 28, 2020. Bob Graham, of Owen Sound, at the age of 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Audrey Graham (nee Brown) and the late Betty Graham (nee Forbes). Loving father of James Graham (Katherine), Virginia Bodajla (Reg), Kelly Fraser (Jim), Ann Suthers, Jacqueline Lillycropp and Rob Graham. Stepfather of Dale Heathers (Joanne), Brian Heathers (Carolyn) and Glenda Crawford (Ken). Proud grandfather of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Don Graham and Gerry Graham (Gail). Predeceased by his parents, Jack and Cecilia Graham; his son-in-law, Mike Suthers; his sister-in-law, Helen Graham. A Graveside Service for Bob will be held in the late spring at the Southampton Cemetery, Southampton. If so desired, the family would appreciate donations to the as an expression of sympathy and may be made through the BRIAN E. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 250 - 14th Street West, Owen Sound, Ontario N4K 3X8 (519-376-7492). Messages of condolence may be sent to the family on-line at www.woodfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 7, 2020
