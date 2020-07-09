John Rooney Passed away on July 6th, 2020, at the Hamilton General Hospital, at the age 84. Beloved husband of May (deceased). Beloved father to James and Brian, daughters in-law Deb and Mara. Deeply loved grandfather to Siobhan and Conor. Brother to Betty Tully (deceased) and Jeanette Crichton (deceased) and uncle to Elizabeth Young. As per John's wishes, there will be no ceremony, he asks that you hold dear your memories of the "good times" with him. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten!



