1/1
John Rooney
1936-01-31 - 2020-07-06
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Rooney Passed away on July 6th, 2020, at the Hamilton General Hospital, at the age 84. Beloved husband of May (deceased). Beloved father to James and Brian, daughters in-law Deb and Mara. Deeply loved grandfather to Siobhan and Conor. Brother to Betty Tully (deceased) and Jeanette Crichton (deceased) and uncle to Elizabeth Young. As per John's wishes, there will be no ceremony, he asks that you hold dear your memories of the "good times" with him. He may be gone, but he will never be forgotten!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved