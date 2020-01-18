|
February 13, 1952 - January 14, 2020. It is with great sadness that we announce John's passing. Predeceased by parents Donald Ross and Bernice May. Will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters; Sue (Frank), George (Pauline), Linda (Doug), Darlene (Jim), many nieces and nephews as well as long time girlfriend Sandra and her daughter Tiffany. As per John's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Dr. Juergens and nurses on C-3 at Juravinski Hospital.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020