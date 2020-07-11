1/1
John SMITH
SMITH, John Passed away on July 5, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital in his 96th year. Predeceased by his wife Dorothy Smith and parents Joe and Annie Smith. Loving father of step-son Peter Fritsch (Elsa). Dear brother of the late Norm (Phylis), the late Francis (Iris), Earl (Lynda) and twin sisters Dorothy and Doris. Will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews and by best friend Paul Bordi. Johnny was a member of Local 67 for many years. As per Johnny's request cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at a later date. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
