Suddenly, as a result of a tragic accident at home, John Smith, Age 66. Predeceased by his parents Stan and Doris Smith. Sadly missed by his brothers Ed (Marjore), Bill (Kelly) and his sister Carole, as well as his nephews Dan (Dorrie) and Scott (Suzanne). Sadly missed by his Tasty Tuesday buddies, the Saturday cocktail gang as well as The Hazard County Racing Guys. He will be remembered by his many other friends and neighbours, especially Tommy Pridmore and his family. John was an Avid antique vintage car collector as well as anything else old and mechanical. Most especially John will be missed by his true love Edna Schwyer and his faithful dog Bella. In keeping with John's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of John's life will be held at later date. If so desired, donations to Heart and Stroke or S.P.C.A. would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Ballard Minor Funeral Home, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville, On. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 10, 2020.
