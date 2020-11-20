1/2
Pastor John Spencer Rose
1948-03-11 - 2020-11-14
My 3 greatest accomplishments (written by John in 2002): 1. Being a husband for 31 years and a father for 28 years 2. Earning a Master of Theological Studies 3. Living through and working through the experiences of life in such a way that I am known as a person who has a quiet and gentle spirit and calming presence. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! Pastor John Spencer (BA MTS) graduated to heaven Saturday, November 14, 72 years old after a battle with cancer. Loved and honoured by his wife, Nancy, of 49+ years and his 3 children, Andy (Kim), Julie (John) and Phil. Grampy of Diego, Sofia, Maya and Noah. Dear Brother of Bill, Mary, Fred and Kevin and families. John retired from General Motors in 2003 after graduating from Tyndale Seminary in 1999. September 2003 to June 2014 he pastored a small rural Baptist church in Burgessville, Ontario, moving to Hamilton December 2014 to be closer to family, especially his beloved grandchildren. His life was spent serving and loving others. "Do you not know? Have you not heard? The Lord is the everlasting God...He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary and young men stumble and fall. But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles. They will run and not grow weary. They will walk and not be faint." -Isiah 40 28-31 Memorial donations to Peoples Church (Hamilton), Stoney Creek Baptist Church or a charity of your choice. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
