With his family by his side at Jurvinski Hospital and listening to his favorite country tunes, Lee gained his entry into heaven. Lee will be lovingly remembered by his children: Sarah and Adam, Trish and Jessi; his grandchildren: Brad, Tyra, Lexi and Abby; his siblings: Pauline, Sue, Andre, Andy and Suzanne; his many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Our heaviness is eased knowing he will be met by predeceased loved ones including his wife, Barbara St. Aubin, his parents, Laurent and Josephine St. Aubin, his brother in law, Jerry Sulivan and many other aunts/uncles. At Lee's request, cremation will take place and a celebration of life will occur at a later time. A virtual gathering to honour his memory will take place with his immediate family and friends on April 10 at 3pm.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 2, 2020