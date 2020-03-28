|
Passed away peacefully at his home at Amica Stoney Creek on March 23, 2020 in his 105th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Stella Margaret. Dearly loved father of Thomas and his wife Kathy of Cambridge, Sherry and her husband Wayne Gibson of Ottawa. Dear grandfather of Stewart of Pittsburgh, PA, Jason and his wife Catherine of Georgetown and great-grandfather of Jordyn, Avery and Leah. Survived by his sister Ruth Bryans of Orangeville. Jack was a former manager of TD Bank. He was a member of Cheyne Presbyterian Church, Stoney Creek and a long-time member of Wentworth Lodge #166 A.F.&A.M. Jack was a lifetime member of Glendale Golf and Country Club. He was an avid curler and golfer and was still able to play golf throughout the summer of 2019. Our sincere thanks to the staff and nurses at Amica Stoney Creek for their kindness and care throughout his stay. Cremation has taken place. A service will be held at a later date in the summer. Interment will be held at the family plot in Brampton Memorial Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020