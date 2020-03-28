Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for John MOOREHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stewart (Jack) MOOREHEAD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Stewart (Jack) MOOREHEAD Obituary
Passed away peacefully at his home at Amica Stoney Creek on March 23, 2020 in his 105th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Stella Margaret. Dearly loved father of Thomas and his wife Kathy of Cambridge, Sherry and her husband Wayne Gibson of Ottawa. Dear grandfather of Stewart of Pittsburgh, PA, Jason and his wife Catherine of Georgetown and great-grandfather of Jordyn, Avery and Leah. Survived by his sister Ruth Bryans of Orangeville. Jack was a former manager of TD Bank. He was a member of Cheyne Presbyterian Church, Stoney Creek and a long-time member of Wentworth Lodge #166 A.F.&A.M. Jack was a lifetime member of Glendale Golf and Country Club. He was an avid curler and golfer and was still able to play golf throughout the summer of 2019. Our sincere thanks to the staff and nurses at Amica Stoney Creek for their kindness and care throughout his stay. Cremation has taken place. A service will be held at a later date in the summer. Interment will be held at the family plot in Brampton Memorial Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -