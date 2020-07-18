1/1
John (Janos) Szabo
With deep sadness we announce the passing of John (Janos) Szabo on July 15th, 2020. Beloved husband of Terez. Loving father of Maria (Harold), Judy (Robert). Proud grandfather of Jeffrey (Allison), Andrew (Sarah), Kevin and Steven, and great grandfather to Alexander. John was born in Szihalom, Hungary to parents Janos and Maria. He is brother to predeceased sister, Magdus, and is uncle to Madgika, Viktor and Gabor. We would like to thank 2ALC at St. Joseph's Hosptial for their wonderful and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the JDRF or the St. Stephen of Hungary building fund. https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/st-stephens-roman-catholic-church, or mailed to 130 Barton St. E. Hamilton, ON., L8L 2W4 Funeral will be held graveside at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, Burlington, on Saturday July, 18th, 2020, at 10am.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 18, 2020.
