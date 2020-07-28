1/1
John TANNEY
(1942-2020) John Tanney went to heaven on July 25, 2020 on a wing and a prayer. He will be missed by his wife of 54 years, Georgina, son John Tanney, Jr. (Kelly) and daughter Lorraine Munroe (Ryan). Beloved Poppa to Josh Tanney, Shaylen and Reilly Munroe. He was like a big brother to Ron (Dewy) and Cindy Charles. Predeceased by brothers Ron and Billy and sisters Gwen and Margie Tanney. John was an employee at Torham Packaging for 46 years until his retirement. A private funeral service will be held at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME (905) 544-1147. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 28, 2020.
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
