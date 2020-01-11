|
|
Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital on January 9, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Irene Emily (Nee Waller). Dear mother of the late John (2018) and his wife Yvonne, Jacqueline (the late Douglas, 2001), Roberta (Lyle) and Kathleen. Loving grandfather of Sherry, John, Jack, Nicole and Dana. Proud great-grandfather of Alisa, Anthony, Adam, Zachary, Keagan, Sebastian, and Jarvis. Will be lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law Hazel, many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Friday, January 17th at 10:30 a.m. with a reception at the funeral home to follow. Interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations in memory of John to Burlington Community Living would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 11, 2020