Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020 in his 74th year. John is survived by his wife Marie and their children, Wayne (Elizabeth), Craig (Nicole) and Katrina (Brad). He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Snow, predeceased by his father Bud and his brother and best friend, Jimmy Snow. He will be missed by his siblings; Marie (Fred), Bud (Bonnie), Pat (John) and Michael (Judy), nieces and nephews. He was beloved by his grandchildren; Grace, Lena, Talia, Kayden and Julyanna. Favourite brother-in-law of Nora and Tim Corrin and Karen Wilk. He will be missed by the Balagus family, and countless family and friends who he loved dearly, each with their own unique and special relationship with him. A special thanks to the caring staff at St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Peter's Hospital and Hamilton General. John and Marie were high school sweethearts, attended Bishop Ryan High School together, marrying in 1973. They lived together in their home in the village of Attercliffe for 43 years, caring for their German Shepherd dogs and raising three kids. John worked at the Post Office for 35 years, retiring in 2001. He was a dedicated father; trucking around three kids to hockey, figure skating, horse shows...he put in thousands of miles, and never missed a thing. Those who knew him, adored him, his heart was enormous. He would do anything, for anyone, any time. He was, of course, a natural entertainer and had the gift of the gab; if you were with him, you were never far from a long chat and a good laugh. Camping, biking, birding, browsing (never buying), flashlights, ketchup, undertow, running, binoculars... Donations to the Alzheimer's Association (Haldimand-Norfolk), Welland SPCA, or charity of your choice are appreciated. There are no formal arrangements at this time, the family will schedule a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.