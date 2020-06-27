It is with broken hearts that we announce John's passing, peacefully at home, with his wife Karen and sister Virginia at his side. He had an amazing presence that brought joy and happiness to many lives. Loving husband to Karen for 20 years. Married June 24, 2000, they were together for 30 years. Cherished father to Blake Redwood (Donna), Kristina Redwood, Andrea Redwood (Reg), and stepson Joe Timbers (Sarah). John was predeceased by his parents George and Helen Redwood. Brother of (late) Ron Redwood (Lorna), Patricia (late) Wayne Snively, Jim Redwood, Virginia Redwood (Billy), Nan Redwood (Norm), Lynn Lord (Louis) and Bill Redwood (Colleen). Cherished Grandfather of Blake Jr, Danielle, Eric, Tyson, (late) Jacob. Great Grandfather to Lloyd, Daphne, Jarrett, Cayden and Charlotte. John will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law to Barry Shirley (JoAnn), Wendy Shirley (Bob), Vickie Cooper (Paul), Derrick Shirley (Dawn), Guy Desjardins (Dusty). He will be missed by his father- in-law Desi Desjardins, his late mother-in-law Winona Desjardins and his late father-in-law Victor Shirley. John was a devoted owner/operator for J Line Transport Ltd of Beamsville since July of 1988. He drove truck until the last few weeks. He loved the highway and working for the late (Jim) and Margaret Townsley. John was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends. He will be remembered as a man that was hard working and always there for his family. He had a never ending love for his dogs Daisy, Benji, and grandpuppy Rebel, and Sadie and Porsha that left too soon. He will be missed by all who knew him. Cremation has already taken place. A private family interment will follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Due to pandemic restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in memory of John. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Cambridge or the Salvation Army of Cambridge.