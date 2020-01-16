|
Tim led a life full of kindness, warmth and humour for 62 years, the last three of which he spent living with brain cancer. He will be deeply missed by Teresa (nee Warren), his wife of 36 years, his daughters Meaghan (Scott Beynen) and Katelyn, and his cherished granddaughter Caleigh. Tim will be fondly remembered by his siblings Michael, Terrence (Colleen), Patrick (Christine), Sheila Hofman (Boris), Mary-Lou Thurlow (Steve), Nancy Fawcett (David) and Paul. Tim was also loved by his many relatives in the extended Hourigan and Warren families. Visitation will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto on Thursday, January 16 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gabriel's Parish, 640 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto on Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to: https:// donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute Designation-Other-'Brain Matters Fund.' R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020