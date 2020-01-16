Home

Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Parish
640 Sheppard Ave. E.
Toronto, ON
John Timothy Hourigan Obituary
Tim led a life full of kindness, warmth and humour for 62 years, the last three of which he spent living with brain cancer. He will be deeply missed by Teresa (nee Warren), his wife of 36 years, his daughters Meaghan (Scott Beynen) and Katelyn, and his cherished granddaughter Caleigh. Tim will be fondly remembered by his siblings Michael, Terrence (Colleen), Patrick (Christine), Sheila Hofman (Boris), Mary-Lou Thurlow (Steve), Nancy Fawcett (David) and Paul. Tim was also loved by his many relatives in the extended Hourigan and Warren families. Visitation will be held at R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, Toronto on Thursday, January 16 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Gabriel's Parish, 640 Sheppard Ave. E., Toronto on Friday, January 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to: https:// donate.sunnybrook.ca/tribute Designation-Other-'Brain Matters Fund.' R.S. Kane 416-221-1159
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 16, 2020
